Police searching for missing 14-year-old from the Bronx

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding Jaymir Lee, a 14-year-old from the Bronx who went missing on Thursday, December 5.

According to authorities, Lee was last seen at 6:30 a.m. at his home at 877 Taylor Avenue.

He is described as standing 5’3” tall, weighs 120 pounds and was wearing all dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.