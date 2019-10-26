Police searching for Manhattan subway groping suspect

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s helping find a man who allegedly groped a teenage girl on the subway in Manhattan.

According to authorities, on October 21, the suspect approached a 16-year-old girl on the staircase inside the West 44th Street and 8th Avenue subway station and grabbed her buttocks before running away.

The suspect is described as an adult male wearing a two-tone coat, a lavender shirt, tan pants and glasses. He is bald, and was seen carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.