Police searching for Georgia woman who went missing during New York trip
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia police need your help finding a Clayton County woman who disappeared during a trip to New York.
The Clayton County Police has issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for 36-year-old Chantel Jefferson.
According to officials, Jefferson was dropped off by her husband at the Amtrack train station in Atlanta for a trip to New York.
When she arrived up north, police say she spoke to her husband on the phone and continued to be in contact with him until a phone call on Aug. 28. That was the last time her husband ever heard from her.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Officials say Jefferson has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Advertisement
The missing woman is described as being around 5-feet-11-inches in height and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Jefferson was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information that could help police find Chantel Jefferson, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.