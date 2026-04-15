Police search for woman in deadly Brooklyn stabbing
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect believed to be a woman after a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn late Tuesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault just after 11 p.m. outside 1140 Eastern Parkway, near Utica Avenue, within the confines of the 71st Precinct, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen.
EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Dig deeper:
Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Terrence Smith, of Brooklyn.
Investigators say the stabbing occurred after a dispute turned violent.
The suspect is described as a woman last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a multicolored bonnet.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.