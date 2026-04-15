Police search for woman in deadly Brooklyn stabbing

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Police are searching for a suspect believed to be a woman after a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault just after 11 p.m. outside 1140 Eastern Parkway, near Utica Avenue, within the confines of the 71st Precinct, police said. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Terrence Smith, of Brooklyn.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred after a dispute turned violent.

The suspect is described as a woman last seen wearing a black tracksuit and a multicolored bonnet.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.