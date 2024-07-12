NYC jewelry thieves on mopeds snatch over $300K in designer watches from dine-in customers

Police are looking for a pair of thieves they say are targeting patrons in restaurants throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Police say the suspects have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches and jewelry from customers across the city.

In all the incidents, the robbers threatened customers with a gun while they were out to eat, stole their jewelry, and sped off on mopeds.

The reported crimes date back to March 27, when police say the suspects stole a $65,000 watch from a 33-year-old at gunpoint.

In another incident on May 24, police say the men approached three men eating dinner in SoHo and stole over $80,000 in watches. One of the men put the victim into a chokehold while the other pulled out a gun.

On May 31, the thieves took two watches worth $35,000 and $5,000 from men in Williamsburg.

In June, the group stole a watch valued at $100,000 from a man in Greenwich Village. A week later, the suspects went up to a group of men that were eating dinner in Willamsburg, took out a gun and stole an iPhone and headphones.

Again that same week, the group stole a watch valued at $40,000 dollars, an 18K gold bracelet valued at $2,000 dollars.

In total, the stolen items are worth more than $330,000, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).