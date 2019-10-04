Police: School janitor arrested for inappropriate communication with a child on Long Island

Suffolk County Police said Thursday that they had arrested an elementary school janitor for engaging in inappropriate communications with a child.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old janitor, who was employed through the Suffolk County Department of Labor, was working at John S. Hobart Elementary School in Shirley when he asked a 7-year-old girl at the school about her access to the internet and electronic means of communication on October 3. The janitor then allegedly gave the student his telephone number and told her to contact him.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the janitor had left notes of adoration in the student’s desk prior to the conversation.

The janitor was then arrested at the school on October 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He will be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and arraigned on October 5 at first District Court in Central Islip.

Police are asking anyone who may have had similar contact with the individual to call the Seventh Precinct Crime Section at 631-852-8726.