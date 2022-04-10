Police: Queens man stalked ex-girlfriend before murdering her on Long Island

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend inside a Long Island parking garage.

Police say Quay-Sean Renard Hines, 30 of Queens was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Amelia Laguerre.

Hines is accused of shooting Laguerre nine times in a parking garage outside her workplace in New Hyde Park.

Officials say the pair broke up last year after their relationship took a chilling turn.

"She described their relationship as becoming violent and that Quay-Sean had become physically and mentally abusive," said Nassau County Police Lt. Steve Fitzpatrick. "He began to damage her property. He burned her clothes. He damaged her son’s belongings and was suspected of breaking into her apartment in October of 2021."

Officials say Hines stalked Laguerre leading up to her murder, even showing up at her workplace.

