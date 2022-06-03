Police officer shot, injured in West New York, New Jersey
article
NEW JERSEY - A police officer has been injured after being shot in West New York, New Jersey on Friday evening.
Officers were reportedly responding to a domestic violence incident at a home on 59th Street.
When officers knocked on the door, a suspect reportedly came out firing, striking one officer.
Two officers returned fire, striking the suspect.
The injured officer's injuries are not said to be life-threatening. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The suspect's condition is currently unknown.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.