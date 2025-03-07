One police officer killed, another injured in shooting in Newark

article

One police officer has been killed and another injured in a shooting in Newark on Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened near Carteret Street and Broadway.

One officer was shot while another was shot in the leg.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital, where one officer was pronounced dead.

"We here at the NJ State PBA are heartbroken to share that an officer from Newark PD has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and another officer is currently fighting for their life in critical condition," the New Jersey State PBA said in a post on Facebook. "Please keep their families, fellow Newark PD officers, and our entire New Jersey law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

According to reports, a suspect was also shot at the scene and a handgun was recovered.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.