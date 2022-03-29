Police officer in Georgia resigns after reported sex video

article

A Georgia police officer has resigned after he was reportedly caught having sex on the job.

A man who works on telecommunications towers was high above the scene and posted video in what has become a viral TikTok video.

The video shows a Millen, Ga. police car with the doors open in a field with patches of dirt and bushes.

The officer reportedly walked around to the back of the car and started having sex with someone while in uniform.

WRDW reported that officer Larry "Ben" Thompson resigned before a meeting with the police chief. The police chief did not confirm that the officer resigned because of the video.

