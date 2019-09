article

A Long Island police officer helped deliver a baby in Patchogue early Monday morning.

Suffolk County police officer Robert Burgos responded to a 911 call just before 3 a.m. for a 29-year-old woman in labor at her home.

Officer Burgos assisted as Edith Punin gave birth to a baby girl, Kayla Maritza.

The mother and baby were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Patchogue Ambulance in good condition.