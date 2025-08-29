Police swarm Mount Vernon after robbery attempt

The Brief Police responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Mount Vernon Avenue gas station Friday morning. A heavy search followed, with multiple agencies combing the area after reports that shots may have been fired. Metro-North suspended service through Mount Vernon West and East stations; no injuries have been confirmed.



A heavy police presence converged on the intersection of Pearl and Cortland streets in Mount Vernon Friday morning after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Mount Vernon Avenue, according to police.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where dozens of police units were responding. Several nearby roads remain shut down.

The Mount Vernon Police Department said multiple agencies, including the NYPD, MTA Police and other law enforcement partners responded to reports that shots may have been fired.

Several streets are closed off as police conduct property searches through yards and garages, and established crime scene tape around the gas station where the attempted robbery occurred.

What we know:

At this time, there are no confirmed injuries, police said. Authorities have secured the immediate area and are actively searching for suspects.

Metro-North suspended

Metro-North suspended New Haven Line service through Mount Vernon West and Mount Vernon East stations into New York City.

Commuters can expect delays and disruptions as the investigation continued.

What you can do:

Police say residents should avoid the area south and west of Mount Vernon Avenue and Lincoln Avenue until further notice.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

"The safety of our residents and commuters is our top priority," the department said in a statement, pledging to provide updates as more details emerge.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.