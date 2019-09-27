Police: Man steals unlocked car with child inside

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department are investigating after a man allegedly stole a car with a child inside in Deer Park on Friday morning.

According to authorities, a man left a 2007 Acura unlocked with his daughter inside while he went into a 7-Eleven store just after 7 a.m. at 7 Bay Shore Road. While the man was inside, the suspect pulled up in a red van and got into the Acura, driving away with the child still inside.

A short time later, the suspect dropped off the child I the parking lot of West Islip Hot Bagels, located at 544 Hunter Avenue, West Islip, and drove away in the car. The child was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.