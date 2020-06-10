Police: Man brought homemade bombs into Suffolk County hospital

article

A man arrested at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, New York, this week was carrying homemade bombs, a pellet gun, magazines of ammunition, a hatchet, and handcuffs, police said. Authorities later searched his home and found more homemade bombs, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Authorities have charged Robert Roden, 33, of Mastic Beach, New York, with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal contempt, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The FBI and ATF are involved in the case, according to Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart. The FBI is analyzing the explosives, she said.

Authorities seized several items from a man who allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital, June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

On a conference call on Thursday, authorities summarized the chain of events, which began Tuesday night.

Roden and his live-in partner were dropped off at the emergency department at Stony Brook Hospital at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police said, because his partner needed medical attention. (Police declined to elaborate.)

Authorities seized several items from a man who allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital, June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

Advertisement

A hospital security guard called Stony Brook's police about a "suspicious man," meaning Roden, who was wearing a camouflage-patterned tactical vest, authorities said. Campus police arrived, found a "suspicious package" in Roden's backpack, and called the Suffolk County Police Department, Hart said.

The bomb squad and canine units arrived at the hospital. Officers evacuated two floors of the hospital as a precaution while cops investigated. The bomb squad determined that three objects in the backpack were explosives, police said.

No one was hurt. The hospital reopened the emergency room by 1:30 a.m.

Authorities seized several items from a man who allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital, June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

Authorities executed a search warrant at Roden’s home and found several more explosive devices similar to the ones he had in his backpack, police said.

Roden had a BB gun in his waistband, loaded ammunition magazines in the tactical vest, and a hatchet and handcuffs in the backpack when he was arrested, police said. He didn't make any threats at the hospital.

Hart said her department is working with the FBI, ATF, and the university police on this case.

NOTE: This story corrects the spelling of the person arrested to "Roden," not "Rhoden."

Authorities seized several items from a man who allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital, June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)

Authorities seized several items from a man who allegedly brought explosives into Stony Brook University Hospital, June 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Suffolk County Police Department)