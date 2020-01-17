Police make arrest in NYC subway station bleach attack

The NYPD has arrested a woman who allegedly threw bleach in the face of another woman waiting for a train inside a subway station in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The assault occurred on Jan. 16 at about 12:40 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was standing on the northbound no. 1 platform in the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station when the woman approached her, unprovoked and threw the bleach, said the NYPD.

The suspect, 46-year-old Lakeesha Tyler, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree assault.

The victim was treated at Lenox Healthplex. The extent of her injuries is unknown.