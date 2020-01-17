Expand / Collapse search

Police make arrest in NYC subway station bleach attack

Published 
Updated 9 hours ago
Chelsea
FOX 5 NY

Subway bleach attack

Police in New York City says a woman attacked another woman with bleach in a Manhattan subway station.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a woman who allegedly threw bleach in the face of another woman waiting for a train inside a subway station in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The assault occurred on Jan. 16 at about 12:40 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was standing on the northbound no. 1 platform in the 14th Street and 7th Avenue station when the woman approached her, unprovoked and threw the bleach, said the NYPD.

The suspect, 46-year-old Lakeesha Tyler, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree assault. 

The victim was treated at Lenox Healthplex.  The extent of her injuries is unknown.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------

Woman beaten with scooter on NYC street
slideshow

Woman beaten with scooter on NYC street

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a scooter in the Bronx on January 11.