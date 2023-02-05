Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said.

Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.

According to the High Springs Police Department, on Feb. 1, 2023, officers did a routine tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive.

"Officers located the trio shopping in Winn-Dixie, after disguising their identities," police said.

Nicole Gilley/High Springs Police Department

Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family.

High Springs is in Alachua County, Florida, about 30 minutes from Gainesville.