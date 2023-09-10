Police fatally shoot man during armed robbery in the Bronx

A 22-year-old man is dead after a police involved shooting in the Bronx.

The NYPD says one of its officers was forced to shoot after the man lunged at him with a knife.

It happened at a 7-Eleven in the Throgs Neck neighborhood just feet from the 45th Police Precinct in the Bronx.

Police said an employee asked for help after observing the man behind the counter with her coworker.

According to detectives, the man was taking merchandise from behind the counter.

The incident was caught on both surveillance and body camera video, according to police.