A man was shot and killed by police in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a motel in South Brunswick.

Police sources tell FOX 5 NY that the U.S. Marshals Service was trying to execute an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for several felonies.

Authorities and the suspect exchanged fire, and the suspect was killed.

No officers were hurt.

The state Attorney General's office is now investigating.