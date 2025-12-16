Police investigation near JFK causes traffic on the Van Wyck

The Brief Police activity near JFK caused major delays on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway early Tuesday. A source tells FOX 5 NY that a two-vehicle crash escalated into a dispute, leading an officer to discharge their weapon. Drivers heading to the airport can expect significant delays and detours.



Police activity near John F. Kennedy International Airport early Tuesday caused major delays for drivers heading into the central terminal area.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where multiple police vehicles surrounded an area near Federal Circle. Several lanes on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway were shut down as officers investigated.

What we know:

A source tells FOX 5 NY, that the Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) responded just after 4:30 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle accident near the entrance to JFK’s central terminal.

The crash then escalated into a dispute, during which a non-PAPD law enforcement officer discharged their weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether there are any injuries.

Drivers heading to the airport can expect significant delays and detours.