Police give 'all clear' on alleged bomb threat targeting NYU buses

The Brief Police have given the "all clear" after shutting down Broadway between Waverly Place and Washington Place to investigate a bomb threat that was allegedly targeting NYU buses. NYU halted all bus service after the threat was posted on an app that tracks university buses; passengers were discharged. Traffic on Broadway has resumed, and entrances and exits to NYU buildings have reopened.



Police have given the "all clear" after shutting down Broadway between Waverly Place and Washington Place to investigate a bomb threat that was allegedly targeting NYU buses, according to an advisory on NYU’s website.

What we know:

At around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a threat against NYU-operated buses was posted on an app that tracks the university’s bus service. In response, all NYU buses were stopped and passengers were discharged. Law enforcement was notified and searched the buses, the university said.

By 2:45 p.m., police had closed vehicular and pedestrian traffic along Broadway between Waverly and Washington places. Entrances and exits to NYU buildings in the affected area have also been temporarily shut.

Traffic resumed at 3 p.m., and the entrances and exits to NYU buildings along Broadway have reopened.

What we don't know:

Whether the threat was legitimate or not is currently unknown.