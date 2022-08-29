Police find more than 100 stolen forklifts

Police found more than 100 stolen forklifts in a California warehouse that was acting as a chop shop.

Inglewood police detectives served a search warrant last week in the city of Commerce in a search for two forklifts that had been reported as stolen.

When detectives arrived, they uncovered the massive stash of more than 120 forklifts and pieces of heavy-duty industrial machinery that was being stored for resale. The equipment is believed to be valued in the millions of dollars.

According to police, there was even a Zamboni ice cleaning machine in the warehouse.

Police say that warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment.

Now they are asking anyone who may have been a victim of a recent construction theft to call Inglewood Police.