Expand / Collapse search

Police dog brings a sled to work on snowy days

Published 
Pets and Animals
Storyful

Police dog loves his sled

A police dog from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, gets super-excited to bring his sled on patrol when working in snowy conditions. (Credit: Coeur d'Alene Police Department via Storyful)

A very prepared police dog from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, always takes his sled along when working in snowy conditions.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department posted a video on Jan. 30 that shows K9 Pecco expertly packing his trusty sled into the backseat of a police car. Pecco refuses to go on patrol on snow days without it, the department said.

The police department has about a hundred sworn members, according to its website.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of about 45,000 residents in northern Idaho. Is it part of the greater metropolitan area of Spokane, Washington.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

---------