Police continue search for gunman after bystander killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting

Disturbing surveillance video shows the moments right before 66-year-old Reda Girgis was shot in the head outside his son’s deli on West 162nd St. and Broadway at around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police said Girgis was the unintended target of a drive-by shooting.

The 66-year-old had come to the city just three days prior from Egypt to visit his son and pregnant daughter-in-law.

She had been standing next to Girgis when he was shot. She was not injured.

Witnesses said the suspect took off in a dark gray SUV with a New Jersey license place.

Francisco Marte of the Bodega and Small Business Group of New York said bodegas are often easy targets for crime.

"Its easy for the tough guy, hanging around, meeting at the front of the store. Even if we are not the target for the crime, we end up being the target and victim of the crime," Marte told FOX 5 New York.

Just last week, Marte and Councilwoman Amanda Septimo announced a $1 million pilot program to help with bodega security upgrades in the Bronx, Washington Heights, and Brooklyn areas.

Police meanwhile are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to step forward.