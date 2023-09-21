Expand / Collapse search

LA police chase driver slowly imitates somersault out of Mercedes-Benz

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated September 22, 2023 6:15AM
FOX 11

Suspect struggles to surrender, somersaults out of pursuit vehicle

The suspect led LAPD on a high speed chase through Los Angeles, but has some difficulty surrendering.

LOS ANGELES - An hour-long police chase has finally come to an end – but not before the suspect weaved through Los Angeles County traffic for more than an hour and then imitated a somersault when the cops told him to get out of the car.

Prior to the arrest, SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan that the was believed to be carjacked, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Over the course of the high-speed chase, the suspect was seen flying what resembles a Senegalese or Rasta flag. It is unknown what the motive was for the suspect to make the gesture mid-police chase.

At one point during the chase, it is believed the suspect tossed a gun while driving along the 110 Freeway. A second gun was eventually recovered by LAPD.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a robbery after he was apparently caught with stolen jewelry. It is unknown which robbery case the suspect is associated with.

Suspect continues to evade arrest

Suspect continues to lead LAPD on a chase off the freeway, getting dangerously close to other motorists.

LAPD pursuit on 110 freeway

Officials are following a vehicle through Los Angeles County.

While there were multiple close calls between the Mercedes-Benz and commuters who had nothing to do with the police chase, no injuries appeared to have happened from the ongoing pursuit.

The suspect rolled out of the car in a less-than-graceful manner before surrendering to police.

