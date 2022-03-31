Police chase suspect in custody after leading CHP on high-speed pursuit

A police chase suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit across parts of Los Angeles County.

Prior to the arrest, SkyFOX was over the chase scene in Whittier as a black Honda minivan led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase.

The suspect led CHP on a chase across parts of San Gabriel Valley before the Honda minivan drove towards Pasadena.

The suspect eventually stopped the Honda minivan in Pasadena shortly before officers arrested him on foot.

Officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes leading up to the chase.

