Police chase: CHP in pursuit of suspected stolen car in Orange County

Authorities are in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

California Highway Patrol is pursuing the suspect in a gray Honda Odyssey currently traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway headed toward the San Clemente area, according to officials. Earlier it was traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway before transitioning to the 5.

A sign on the side of the minivan reads "Fit For Life," a business out of South Gate.

At one point, the minivan was exceeding 100 mph.

The chase had originated in the Los Angeles area.

