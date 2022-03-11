'Come on guys! He's right there!': Pursuit suspect tries to evade LAPD by laying next to vehicle

One suspect is in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through South Los Angeles Friday morning.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel was live in SkyFOX over the scene. The pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, with police responding to a stolen vehicle call. The vehicle involved was a silver, four-door mid-sized vehicle.

The chase didn't last very long. The driver was traveling at high speeds on the freeway before getting onto surface roads. The driver continued to drive recklessly. According to Mundel, the driver made contact with at least two other vehicles before rear-ending another vehicle. The driver continued on with a severely damaged front bumper.

Just a few minutes later, the suspect collided with another vehicle at a busy intersection before getting out of the car and running into a nearby alleyway.

In an effort to evade police, the suspect laid down and hid behind a car parked in the alley. Officers initially ran right by them, before quickly turning around and arresting the suspect.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.