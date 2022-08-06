Police chase ends after suspect lead officers on pursuit across San Fernando Valley

A police chase that went about two hours finally ended in an arrest late Friday night.

The suspect, believed to be driving a stolen car, led police on a chase across the San Fernando Valley before eventually ending up in handcuffs in the Tujunga area.

Over the course of the lengthy chase, the suspect passed through parts of North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Studio City and Sunland-Tujunga.

The Los Angeles Police Department, Burbank Police Department and the California Highway Patrol took turns taking over the pursuit before one of the responding officers finally stopped the suspect.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.