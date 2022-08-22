Two suspects in custody after wild police chase across Los Angeles County

Two suspects are in custody after a wild police chase across Los Angeles County that began in the Lakewood area.

Reports of the chase came in just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, with authorities pursuing the driver on the southbound 91 Freeway in Lakewood. The driver continued on and off freeways, eventually making their way into Norwalk and eventually to the northbound 110 Freeway in Manchester.

From there the suspect, driving a gray Hyundai continued to jump on and off freeways to avoid police. At times the driver pushed his vehicle to speeds near 100 miles per hour.

As the driver entered Compton, they continued to drive at high speeds — sometimes as high as 80 miles per hour — through side streets, weaving through traffic. At one point the driver drove onto a curb to try and get through traffic, even pushing cars out of the way to evade deputies.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. deputies surrounded a house in the north Long Beach area with their guns drawn. That's when the presumed suspect came out of the bushes with their hands raised. Deputies took that person and one other into custody.

Deputies from LASD's Lakewood station say the driver is wanted for robbing a Sunglass Hut, but provided no other information.