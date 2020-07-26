Expand / Collapse search

Police charge suspect in attempted rape inside park in Queens

Queens
The police have charged a man with attacking and trying to rape a 51-year-old woman in Forest Park in Queens on Saturday.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has a suspect in custody in connection with an attempted rape inside a park in Queens.

Authorities arrested and charged Cuauhtemoc Cardenas, 32, with strangulation, assault, and attempted rape on Monday in the disturbing case.

A 51-year-old woman was walking along Forest Park's orange trail on Saturday evening when a man came up from behind, tapped her on the shoulder, and began punching her in the head several times, the NYPD said.

The man then dragged her into the bushes, pulled her pants down, and choked her with a piece of clothing, police said. 

The woman fought back and screamed for help until the attacker ran toward a parkway underpass.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

If you have any information that can help the police, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.

