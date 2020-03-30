Police break up two Jewish gatherings in New Jersey

article

Multiple child neglect charges were filed against parents who threw a bar mitzvah party for their son that was attended by dozens of guests.

The New Jersey state police say it happened Sunday in Lakewood in Ocean County.

Police said they were called to a home where 40 to 50 guests were gathered on the front lawn and in the street for a bar mitzvah, the celebration that mark's a Jewish boy's coming of age.

Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, were charged with five counts of child endangerment.

Governor Phil Murphy issued a statewide ban on social gatherings on March 21.

On Monday, two other men were also arrested for hosting another large gathering in Lakewood.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Lakewood Township Police were called to Bais Horraah on Madison Ave. for a report of a large gathering of people. Responding officers found approximately 35 people inside the building.

After several unsuccessful attempts by the officers to clear the building, the crowd was eventually dispersed.

The building houses a Jewish school along with a banquet facility.

The building’s owner, David Gluck and the building’s manager Abraham Haberfeld were each charged with maintaining a nuisance.