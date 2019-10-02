Police asking for help identifying suspects in robbery by force

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.

On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:01 a.m., a woman was getting gas at the Chevron located at 3301 Pinemont. She noticed two unknown males walking along the sidewalk and then suddenly ran up towards her. She started to run away with one of the males chasing her.

As she fell to the ground, one of the suspects shouted at her, demanding the car keys. He punched her several times and dragged her in the parking lot while attempting to take her keys. Once the keys were taken, both suspects then got into the stolen truck and fled the scene. The truck was located the next morning at 1200 West Tidwell.

The suspects were described as black males, both around 130 to 150 pounds and 5’ 7 to 5’ 9. One male had a gray hoodie while the second had a black hoodie on.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Please report any information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.