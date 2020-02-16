Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest suspect who allegedly raped 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A Staten Island man is under arrest for the rape of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl.

NYPD officers arrested Andre Clarke, 45, on Sunday.  He faces three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Police say that he raped the girl in her Brownsville home at about 9 a.m. on Saturday.

EMS took the girl to a hospital in stable condition after the attack.

It was unclear if Clarke had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

No other details were immediately available.

