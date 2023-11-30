Police arrest suspect in Queens hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old

article

Police say they have made an arrest in the hit and run that killed a toddler in Queens on Wednesday night.

20-year-old Kevin Gomez has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The NYPD says that Gomez struck 3-year-old Quintas Chen with his car and then took off.

The incident reportedly happened as Gomez pulled away from curb on College Point Boulevard in Flushing.

Gomez is currently awaiting arraignment.