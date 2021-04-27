Police arrest man after finding his severed finger at crime scene

article

Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

Maricopa Police Department spokesman Hal Koozer said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor's driveway, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger on April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side. Police said a trail of blood led to a nearby residence.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Authorities said Wikoff and her husband went to a neighbor's home the day before.

She told police a male neighbor joined them uninvited and became drunk and aggressive. Wikoff said the neighbor pushed and threatened her and her husband before being asked to leave.

Advertisement

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage, assault, threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson, who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters