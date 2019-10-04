Police: Arrest made in fatal Bronx subway shooting

article

Police have announced the arrest of Rafael Hollis, 29, in connection to a shooting in the Bronx that left a man dead.

Authorities say that on October 4, they responded to a report of an assault inside the 167th Street train station. Upon arriving, they discovered a 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. EMS transported him to Lincoln Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as James Cubille of the Bronx.

According to The Daily News, the shooting stemmed from a fight and Cubille was with his son when he was killed.

Hollis is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal poession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child.