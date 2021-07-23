Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside
article
HOUSTON - An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.
The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in
A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.
Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.
