Police: 4-year-old hit by bullet fired into Long Island home

A 4-year-old boy was hit with a bullet fired through a window on Long Island, police said.

The child was inside a mobile home in North Bay Shore at 7:15 p.m. Sunday when he was struck with a bullet fired through a window, Suffolk County police said. He was taken to a hospital by a family member and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooter fled in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

