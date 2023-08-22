Expand / Collapse search

Chipotle IQ trivia game is back, and bringing thousands of coupons with it

By Megan Ziegler
Food and Drink
Chipotle is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans’ knowledge of all things pertaining to the popular Mexican fast casual restaurant franchise. 

And those who know a thing or two, might just get a prize or two. 

During last year’s trivia madness, 100,000 buy-one-get-one coupons were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live, the company said in a news release.

Starting today through Thursday, August 24, Chipotle will offer BOGOs to fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The trivia game tests fans knowledge of Chipotles real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability eff

This year, Chipotle IQ is dishing out 250,000 BOGO offers. Here’s how you can try and snag one: 

How to get Chipotle BOGO coupon

The game features multiple choice, true or false questions and write-in answers.

Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score.

A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards.

But hurry – each day a limited number of coupons is available. The amount resets again each morning at 9 a.m. PST.

You can test your luck at chipotleiq.com

This story was reported from Detroit. 