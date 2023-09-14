Planned Parenthood abortions in Wisconsin resume next week

Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn't apply to abortions.

The resumption of abortions Monday at clinics in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law continues in county court. It is expected to eventually reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control on Aug. 1.

Abortion clinics across the state stopped offering abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Democrats in Wisconsin, including Gov. Tony Evers, used abortion access as a central focus of their reelection victories in 2022. State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose win in April gave liberals the majority for the first time in 15 years, ran as a supporter of abortion rights.

Evers hailed the decision.

"This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state who, for a year now, have been unable to access the healthcare they need when and where they need it," he said in a statement.

Julaine Appling, president of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, called the move "audacious" and said the state ban remains in effect.

NEW YORK, NY - August 19: ( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) Planned Parenthood signage on August 19th 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) Expand

"No court has ruled that it is not enforceable," Appling said. "It is still illegal in most instances for anyone to do an abortion in Wisconsin. So what the governor and Planned Parenthood are doing is promoting an illegal activity. Unfortunately, this illegal activity is life taking because it’s the intentional killing of an unborn child."

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in Dane County days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, seeking to repeal the ban.

Kaul argues that the ban is too old to enforce and that a 1985 law that permits abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb supersedes the ban. Three doctors later joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs, saying they fear being prosecuted for performing abortions.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in June that Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban outlaws killing fetuses but doesn’t apply to consensual medical abortions. Her ruling, a victory for those fighting the ban, said that the legal language in the 1849 law doesn’t use the term "abortion" so it only prohibits attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child.

"With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what," Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday.

Wisconsin Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard echoed comments of other Democrats who praised the decision, but said "we have an awful lot of work to do here in Wisconsin to ensure that a woman’s right to choose is protected and codified in perpetuity."

Reaction

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin

"With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care fo people in our state," said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. " With the recent confirmation for the court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what."

"Schedules will be open today for patients to book appointments beginning Monday, September 18th at the Milwaukee Water Street and Madison East Health Centers. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit ppwi.org or call 844-493-1052."

"The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients," said Dr. Allie Linton, Associate Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve."

Gracie Skogman, Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative/PAC director

"This is a devastating day for preborn children and women facing unexpected pregnancies in Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood is once again showing that they value profit over the lives of vulnerable women and children.

"Abortion is not healthcare, it takes the lives of innocent children and leaves many women with unspeakable pain and suffering.

Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin)

"I’ve been clear from the beginning that I would fight to restore reproductive freedom in our state with every power and every tool we have, and I’ve spent every day over the last year doing just that. Today’s announcement from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as a result of our lawsuit regarding Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban means Wisconsinites will once again be able to access vital reproductive healthcare and abortion services without exception for the first time since June of last year. This is critically important news for Wisconsin women and patients across our state who, for a year now, have been unable to access the healthcare they need when and where they need it.

"But I also want to be clear today: I will never let up. And we must not let up. Our fight to restore the same reproductive rights and freedoms Wisconsinites had up until the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe must continue. I will keep fighting like hell every day until Wisconsinites have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their lives, their family, or their circumstances."

Heather Weininger, Wisconsin Right to Life’s executive director

"Planned Parenthood is more concerned about their bottom line and keeping abortion dollars in Wisconsin than finding a way to help women in unplanned pregnancies. As we worked to ensure women were receiving resources to help during an unplanned pregnancy, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was finding ways to keep their profit margins up by taking the lives of preborn babies in Wisconsin."

State Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison)

"I am thrilled that Wisconsinites will once again have access to abortion services without being forced to travel out of state. This restores the ability of patients, in consultation with their physicians, to make their own decisions when facing an unintended or untenable pregnancy.

"If the last year has shown us anything, it is that our freedom to make our own reproductive health care decisions is fragile and must be protected. That is why I will continue working to pass the Restore Roe Act and other measures to ensure our reproductive freedom into the future."

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin)

"I am so pleased to see Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin resume their abortion care services; this is great news for the women of Wisconsin. Women should be able to make their own health care decisions, and I hope that our state laws will soon make this a reality for millions of patients in our state by overturning its harmful 1849 abortion ban."

Associated Press contributed to this report.

