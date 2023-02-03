Planes clip wings at Newark Liberty International Airport

Two United Airlines planes clipped wings at a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday morning.

The airline says that one plane, which didn't have any passengers onboard, clipped the other plane's wing while parking at gate C 125 next to the plane at C 126.

There were passengers on the plane that was hit. They were getting ready for departure when the incident took place.

The airline got everyone off the plane safely and there were no injuries.

The passengers were being booked onto rescheduled flights on different planes.

Images shared on social media showed the tip of the wing of the occupied plane was ripped off. It was unclear from the images if the other plane had damage.

No other details were available.



