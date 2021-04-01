Plane used in gender reveal event crashes off coast of Mexico, killing 2

Horrific video posted online showed a gender reveal stunt gone wrong when a plane flying off the coast of Mexico crashed into the sea, killing two on board, according to multiple reports.

Local media reported that a plane normally used as an air taxi took off from the coast of Cancun Tuesday afternoon while a family rode a boat nearby, recording the plane’s flight.

In the footage shared on social media, people can be heard shouting in excitement before the plane makes a hard turn and crashes into the ocean as onlookers cry in horror.

"Girl! Girl!" a man aboard a boat is heard yelling in Spanish just before the plane plummets into the water, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The plane released a pink cloud as onlookers cheered before going down, the Post reported.

Advertisement

Authorities confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot were killed. Local media reported that the cause of the crash is being investigated.

This plane crash is the latest in a series of fatal accidents related to gender reveal events.

In recent years, some gender reveal events — where devices eject confetti, balloons or other colored objects to announce a soon-to-be-born child’s sex — have taken a dangerous turn.

In February, a father-to-be was killed in an explosion in upstate New York when he was building a device used for a gender reveal party.

That same month, another man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, according to Gaines Township authorities.

A small cannon device that was fired in the back yard of a Michigan home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

In September, a couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California.

And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.