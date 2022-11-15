Expand / Collapse search
Plane lands on golf course in Pewaukee; 2 persons, 56 dogs on board

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 11:42AM
Wisconsin
Emergency landing of plane on Pewaukee golf course

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says a twin-engine airplane landed safely on the golf course at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. 

Officials tell FOX6 News the call for the emergency landing came in just after 9 a.m. 

Two persons and 56 dogs were board the plane. It is unclear whether any of them suffered injury.

