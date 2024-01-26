Plainfield, NJ firefighter dies battling house fire

A firefighter in Plainfield, New Jersey died Friday while responding to a house fire.

Authorities say Marques Hudson was killed while responding to a fire at a home on Emerson Avenue.

"Joining our Fire Department in December 2021, Firefighter Hudson embodied valor and selflessness, putting the safety of our community above all else. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts," the city of Plainfield said in a post on Facebook.

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Hudson was remembered by officials for dedicating himself to the protection his community.

No other details were available.

