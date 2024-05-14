This NY airport ranks one of the worst for delayed flights

article

JFK Airport comes in sixth place in the nation for the longest delays, according to Places to Travel.

Places to Travel looked at data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for almost 2 million delayed flights across the United States from January 2023 up until February 2024.

"However, the findings do still show that a massive number of flights are delayed, resulting in traveler stress and potential missed connections, among other consequences, and the air travel infrastructure needs to urgently adapt to handle the massive volumes of passengers to rectify this," Jason Wilson, CEO of Places to Travel said.

People wait in line to get through security at JFK airport on January 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Expand

At JFK, the average late flight is delayed by 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 3 seconds. There have been 32,815 planes delayed and 2,758,287 total delayed minutes.

Coming in first place is Provo Airport in Utah, with an average late flight delay of 1 hour, 42 minutes, and 31 seconds. Among the 2,194 flights that arrived at this airport, an astounding 39.74% (872) faced delays – the highest percentage among all airports surveyed. Despite its small size, the airport accumulated a total of 88,526 minutes in delays, equivalent to approximately 61 days' worth of delays.

Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida takes the second spot, with an average delay of 1 hour and 35 minutes, while Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport secures third place with an average delay of 1 hour and 29 minutes.