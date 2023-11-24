Police search for Long Island pitchfork thief that stole $3k from smoke shop

article

Suffolk County police are looking for a man they said used a pitchfork to break into a smoke shop in Ronkonkoma.

According to police, the man used the pitchfork to break through the front door of Barcode Smoke Shop on Ocean Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6.

The suspect stole the cash register with $3000 in it and left through the back door. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of an older model Dodge Charger prior to breaking into the shop.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.