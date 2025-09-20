Pit bull, 'Yeezy,' rescued from New York animal cruelty, adopted: SPCA

article

The Brief A Wyandanch woman faces charges of animal cruelty and resisting arrest. The Suffolk County SPCA is considering an additional felony charge after an officer was injured. The woman's dog, Yeezy, has been rehabilitated and adopted.



A Wyandanch woman has been charged by Suffolk County SPCA detectives with animal cruelty and resisting arrest following an incident involving her dog.

Animal cruelty charges in Wyandanch

What we know:

Suffolk County SPCA law enforcement detectives say Jasmine Petro, 37, was charged on Sept. 18 with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an incident on July 11 where she allegedly failed to provide her Pitbull, Yeezy, with proper sustenance, leading to chronic malnutrition.

An additional felony charge of assault is being considered after a detective was injured while attempting to arrest Petro. The detective was treated at South Shore University Hospital and later discharged.

Yeezy was voluntarily surrendered to the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter before the arrest. Under veterinary care, the dog's weight improved and he was eventually adopted.

What's next:

Petro was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 8 in First District Court at Central Islip.

The Suffolk County SPCA urges residents to report any animal cruelty or neglect by calling 631-382-7722.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the felony assault charge will be formally filed against Petro.