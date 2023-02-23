Pine Hills shooting: What we know about the victims

Three people were killed Wednesday – an Orlando television news reporter, a 9-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman – and two others were hurt – a news photographer and the girl's mother -- in a series of shootings in a neighborhood in Pine Hills, Florida, officials said.

A 19-year-old man named Keith Melvin Moses was detained Wednesday and, according to authorities, is expected to face murder charges in the deaths of the three people.

Memorials have been seen at University of Central Florida, where Dylan Lyons attended college, and at the hospital where several of the victims were treated.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Dylan Lyons - Spectrum News 13 Reporter

Dylan Lyons worked at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, Florida. He reportedly joined in July 2022. He was remembered by his colleagues as "a motivated and talented professional who was living his dream in Orlando," according to an article on the TV station's website.

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Philadelphia, moved to Central Florida and graduated from University of Central Florida, the report said.

He previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Gainesville, Florida, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Lyons was in Pine Hills reporting on a deadly shooting that happened earlier in the day Wednesday, when he and his colleague, Jesse Walden, were shot. Walden remains in the hospital.

T'yonna Major, 9

T'yonna Major was a third-grade student at Pine Hills Elementary School, Orange County Public Schools confirmed.

"Words cannot express the disbelief and anger I feel about the senseless violence yesterday that led to three deaths, including one of our precious students. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to their families and friends," said Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez in a statement.

"These tragedies have become all too common and it needs to stop. We must work together as a community to end these horrible tragedies."

Orange County deputies said the nine-year-old girl and her mom were both shot inside a home, not far from where Spectrum News 13's journalist were shot, and where the 38-year-old woman was shot.

The girl's mother remains in the hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not been named.

Nathacha Augustin, 38

Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a home on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills and found a woman who has been shot. She later died at the scene, officials said.

Orange County deputies on Thursday identified her as Nathaca Augustin. Sheriff Mina described her as a possible "acquaintance" of the suspect, though how they were potentially connected was still being investigated.

Jesse Walden - Spectrum News 13 Photographer

Jesse Walden is a photojournalist at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. He was with Dylan Lyons reporting on a deadly shooting in Pine Hills that happened earlier Wednesday.

Officials said Walden remains in critical condition at the hospital. FOX 35 has learned that Walden is responsive with his doctors.

Charter Communications, 13's parent company, said in a statement that it was "hopeful that our other colleague [Walden]…makes a full recovery."

On Thursday afternoon, Walden posted on his personal Facebook account: "I lost one of my best friends, Dylan yesterday. I was shot and now I've had surgery and I am OK. Thank you all so much for your well wishes."

"What a horrible day this has been" — Orange County Sheriff John Mina

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Sheriff Mina said Wednesday.

"I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community – not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals – should become the victim of gun violence in our community."