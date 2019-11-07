Pilot dies when single-engine plane crashes into home in Upland

article

A pilot was killed in a single-engine plane crash Thursday that collided into a home in the Upland area, the San Bernardino County Fire Department confirmed.

Crews were on scene of a residential fire in the area of Overland Ct. and Wedgewood Ave. The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said that the single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed into the home. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was killed in the crash. The identity of the pilot has not been released. Officials said the residents of the home were able to evacuate safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane took off from Torrance Municipal Airport and was en route to Cable Airport in Upland.

Images from SkyFOX showed a parachute hanging over a tree near the backyard of the home.

A hazardous materials team was requested at the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. The NTSB is the lead investigative agency. According to the FAA, it typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident.