Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following Meghan Markle criticism

Piers Morgan has permanently left Good Morning Britain after comments he made following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After the morning show aired a portion of the interview on Monday where Meghan discussed her issues with mental health he said, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says."

The broadcasting regulator in the UK launched an investigation after it received more than 40,000 complaints about Morgan's comments.

ROYAL PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN RACISM ALLEGATIONS

When a cohost called out his "diabolical behavior" on Tuesday, Morgan said, "OK, I'm done with this" and stormed off the set.

ITV, which airs Good Morning Britain, issued a statement saying "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."

Morgan is known to American TV audiences as a judge on America's Got Talent and the winner of the Donald Trump show The Celebrity Apprentice.